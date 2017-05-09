|English
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Lions v Daredevils: Only pride to play for
With no chance of advancing past the group stage for either team, Gujarat Lions will be looking to improve its position on the leaderboard when it takes on Delhi Daredevils in its penultimate IPL game here on Wednesday. The Green Park Stadium is the alternate home ground for Gujarat and would be hosting the first of its two games here.
