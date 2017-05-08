|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, May 8, 2017
|
|
Top U.S., Russian diplomats to meet in Washington on Ukraine, Syria
|
WASHINGTON, May 8 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Washington D.C. on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine, Syria, and bilateral issues, the U.S. State Department said Monday. On Ukraine, the top diplomats will discuss the need to....
xinhuanet_en 6:09:00 PM CEST
|
|
|