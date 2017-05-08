Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, May 8, 2017

Singapore stocks close 0.22 pct higher

SINGAPORE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Singapore stocks finished higher on Monday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) up 7.25 points, or 0.22 percent, to close at 3,236.98. A total of 2.63 billion shares changed hands with turnover of 1.34 billion Singapore dollars (955.94 million U.S. dollars). Gainers outnumbered decliners 250 to 211.

xinhuanet_en 12:05:00 PM CEST

Life insurance industry grew 19% in Q1

straitstimesSG 6:25:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Association Singapore (1)

Patrick Teow (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Life Insurance (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.