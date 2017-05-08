|English
Monday, May 8, 2017
Singapore stocks close 0.22 pct higher
SINGAPORE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Singapore stocks finished higher on Monday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) up 7.25 points, or 0.22 percent, to close at 3,236.98. A total of 2.63 billion shares changed hands with turnover of 1.34 billion Singapore dollars (955.94 million U.S. dollars). Gainers outnumbered decliners 250 to 211.
xinhuanet_en 12:05:00 PM CEST
