Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, May 8, 2017

Chris Coons: Republicans will hold out on health care bill until after 2018

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., talks with reporters after an all Senators briefing on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Washington, Wednesday, April, 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ** FILE ... By Sally Persons - The Washington Times - Monday, May 8, 2017.

washtimes 2:46:00 PM CEST

Mitch McConnell and his 12 angry men...

msnbc 4:15:00 PM CEST

The Latest: Health care debate shifting over to Senate

AP 10:54:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (8)

Help about this topicPlaces

Utah State(US)

Ohio(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Susan Collins (2)

Rand Paul (1)

Mitch McConnell (1)

Rob Portman (1)

Lamar Alexander (1)

Mike Enzi (1)

Chris Coons (1)

John Thune (1)

Barack Obama (1)

John Cornyn (1)

Ted Cruz (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Mike Lee (1)

Orrin Hatch (1)

Pat Toomey (1)

John Barrasso (1)

Bill Cassidy (1)

Shelley Moore Capito (1)

Rose Garden (1)

Sally Persons (1)

Dave Brat (1)

Health Care Act (1)

Tom Cotton (1)

My Care (1)

Tom MacArthur (1)

Cory Gardner (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

White House (2)

The Washington Times (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.