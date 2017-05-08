|English
Monday, May 8, 2017
De Meo to speak at Europe congress
12 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News What: 20th Automotive News Europe Congress When: June 20-21 Where: Barcelona, Spain Cost: 1,250 euros Information: ane-congress.com Luca de Meo, president of Seat, Volkswagen Group's Spanish subsidiary, will be the keynote speaker at the Automotive News Europe Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on June 21.
