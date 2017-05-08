Main Menu

Texas governor signs ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a law targeting so-called "sanctuary cities" that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't co-operate with federal authorities. Republican Abbott on Sunday took the unusual step of signing the bill on Facebook with little advance notice.

Texas governor signs into law bill to punish 'sanctuary cities'

