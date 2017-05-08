|English
Monday, May 8, 2017
Texas governor signs ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a law targeting so-called "sanctuary cities" that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't co-operate with federal authorities. Republican Abbott on Sunday took the unusual step of signing the bill on Facebook with little advance notice.
theglobeandmail 2:00:00 AM CEST
