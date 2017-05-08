|English
Monday, May 8, 2017
Toddler seriously hurt in 'horrific' dog attack
The toddler sustained injuries to her head and body after the dogs got into the garden of the house where she was playing in Cockburn Street, Toxteth, Liverpool. Merseyside Police say a 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of having a dangerous dog/dogs out of control. Police and an ambulance were called to the house at 3.
