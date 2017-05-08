Main Menu

Monday, May 8, 2017

Macron's victory can't hide surge of France's far right

‘Tonight, France won,’ he said to rapturous crowds, adding that ‘Europe and the world are watching us.’ France’s first ladies, much more than the men, have been a colourful bunch lately. There was model-cum-singer Carla Bruni, married to Nicolas Sarkozy, followed by the rotating consorts of outgoing president Francois Hollande.

dailymail 12:03:00 AM CEST

European shares seen hitting fresh highs after French vote - spreadbetters

euronews-en 8:32:00 AM CEST

Euro hits 6-month high, Asian shares firm after French election

financialexpress 5:35:00 AM CEST

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks flat, euro down as traders cash in French election bets

reuters 10:07:00 PM CEST

Why Le Pen, and populists, see Sunday loss as another step forward

csmonitor 8:52:00 PM CEST

Who is Brigitte Trogneux? Meet Emmanuel Macron's wife and France's new First Lady

themirror 4:39:00 AM CEST

How DOES Macron's wife Brigitte Trogneux defy her age?

dailymail 2:37:00 PM CEST

Brigitte: from teacher to France's new first lady

business-times 1:23:00 AM CEST

It’s not time to rejoice that Macron won, but question why Le Pen nearly did

timesofindia 9:15:00 AM CEST

Two towns represent divided France over Macron

skynews 10:18:00 PM CEST

Newly elected French President Macron will play key role in Brexit process

itv 3:01:00 AM CEST

France’s ‘can’t lose’ candidate pays a price

japantimes 11:40:00 AM CEST

Readout of President Donald J. Trump’s Call with President-Elect Emmanuel Macron of France

Whitehouse 10:38:00 PM CEST

Macron has so much to do and so little time

straitstimesSG 11:11:00 PM CEST

A Who's Who of new French president Emmanuel Macron's inner circle

straitstimesSG 4:00:00 AM CEST

‘Tonight France won’, Macron tells victory rally

manilatimes 5:21:00 AM CEST

How France's election resonates around the world

usaToday 6:18:00 AM CEST

Banker, economic adviser and now youngest French president

ChinaPost 2:35:00 AM CEST

May 08, 2017 1:51PM EDTpublished: May 08, 2017 1:51PM EDT

theglobeandmail 8:03:00 PM CEST

Determined to eradicate the menace of terrorism, the president-elect said, "France will be at the forefront of the fight against terrorism."

expressindia 4:50:00 AM CEST

Some breathing space in Paris: New French President Emmanuel Macron has no time to waste

expressindia 1:56:00 PM CEST

Macron wins French presidency, to European allies’ relief

cyprus-mail 5:23:00 PM CEST

France Elects Macron

globalsecurity 7:08:00 AM CEST

Macron defeats Le Pen in French presidential election

taipeitimes 8:02:00 PM CEST

French voters propel unlikely lad Emmanuel Macron to presidency Independent centrist Emmanuel Macron has celebrated a resounding victory at the...

belfasttelegraph 5:45:00 AM CEST

