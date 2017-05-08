Main Menu

Monday, May 8, 2017

SolGen Calida says 'justice prevailed' in Napoles acquittal

MANILA- Solicitor General Jose Calida on Monday said "justice prevailed" in the acquittal of alleged pork barrel mastermind Janet Lim Napoles in her serious illegal detention case. “The Decision of the Court of Appeals encapsulates the Latin maxim fiat justitia ruat caelum. Let justice be done though the heavens fall,” Calida said.

CA overturns Napoles conviction

