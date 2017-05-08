|English
Monday, May 8, 2017
Pakistan seeks US help to break Afghan-India ‘nexus’
Pakistan has sought US help to break the alleged alliance between India and Afghanistan “for the sake of regional peace”, a media report in Islamabad said on Monday. A senior official at the Pakistan foreign ministry said that during recent contacts Washington was urged to play its role to defuse Pakistan-Afghan tension.
HindustanTimes 3:29:00 PM CEST
