Monday, May 8, 2017

Pakistan seeks US help to break Afghan-India ‘nexus’

Pakistan has sought US help to break the alleged alliance between India and Afghanistan “for the sake of regional peace”, a media report in Islamabad said on Monday. A senior official at the Pakistan foreign ministry said that during recent contacts Washington was urged to play its role to defuse Pakistan-Afghan tension.

HindustanTimes 3:29:00 PM CEST

Arun Jaitley's remark on 'One Belt, One Road' shows unease in ties with China

timesofindia 6:14:00 AM CEST

Trying desperately to woo India, China now offers to rename CPEC

economictimes 5:39:00 PM CEST

Pak army seeks to hobble Nawaz Sharif, trip up India

economictimes 5:29:00 AM CEST

China (30)

Pakistan (16)

India (10)

Peking(CN)

Xinjiang(CN)

Imran Khan (1)

Arun Jaitley (1)

Nawaz Sharif (1)

Maulana Masood Azhar (1)

India Treaty (2)

Qamar Bajwa (1)

One Road (1)

New Delhi (1)

Delhi Luo Zhaohui (1)

Nuclear Suppliers Group (2)

Supreme Court (1)

Asian Development Bank (1)

The Nation (1)

Finance Ministry (1)

Free Trade Agreement (1)

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (1)

Islamic State (1)

