Sunday, May 7, 2017
What factors will determine the election outcome?
Michael Falzon Former Nationalist Cabinet minister. “The electoral tussle is not about who manages the country best, as one would have comfortably predicted some time ago. Suddenly the game has changed to the extent that the Prime Minister felt he had to call a very early election, at least nine months before it was due.
timesofmalta 6:25:00 PM CEST
