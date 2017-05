Ovid called it the “eternal city”. An overstatement, perhaps, but, 2,000 years on, Rome is making a reasonable stab at living up to it by mixing its ancient glamour with a flurry of innovation. Don’t rest on your laurels: May is the ideal time to go. The blossom is out, the shades are on and the perfect gelato is just round the next corner. thetimes 5:09:00 AM CEST