(Source: Xinhua) Chinese proficiency competition for college students in Turkey held in Istanbul. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting held in Omaha, U.S. Vintage cars exhibited at 15th Int'l Old-timers Show in Sarajevo. Golden mask of King Tutankhamun seen at museum in Cairo. Front part of C919 manufactured in China's Chengdu. sinacom 4:20:00 AM CEST