|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, May 7, 2017
|
|
Durant carries Warriors past Jazz in Game 3
|
Salt Lake City – The Golden State Warriors gave another big example why they signed Kevin Durant during the offseason, and why others around the NBA were dismayed with the addition. Durant had 38 points and 13 rebounds and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 102-91 on Saturday night to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series.
japantimes 8:59:00 AM CEST
|
|
|