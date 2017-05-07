|English
Sunday, May 7, 2017
IPL 2017 Preview: KXIP host GL with eye on play-off
Gujarat Lions suffered a shocking defeat two days even after posting a mammoth 208 runs on the baord. But they were unable to defend 209 runs against the Delhi Daredevils and lost the match in the 17th over. Already out out of the play-off race, Gujarat will face Kings XI Punjab, who are still in contention for play-off.
expressindia 10:55:00 AM CEST
