|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, May 7, 2017
|
|
After facing down scandal, Malaysia's Najib vulnerable on rising costs
|
By Joseph Sipalan and Praveen Menon KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s 1.6 million public servants have long been one of the most reliable vote banks for Prime Minister Najib Razak’s ruling coalition, but as he prepares to seek re-election he faces warnings that soaring living costs risk eroding that support.
euronews-en 7:11:00 AM CEST
|
|
|