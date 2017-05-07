Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, May 7, 2017

Government plans lower income tax slab, free health check-ups for women

NEW DELHI: Acknowledging that women are a disadvantaged section despite comprising nearly half of the population of the country, the Centre is considering lowering income tax for single women, introducing Aadhaar-linked health cards for free basic health check-ups for women and cashless medical service for those who are pregnant.

economictimes 7:05:00 AM CEST

Celebrating women workers on Labour Day

tribune 9:14:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
India (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

New Delhi(IN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Sushma Swaraj (1)

Khurshid Bano (1)

Labour Day (1)

Maliha Hussain (1)

Jan Dhan Yojana (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Express Tribune (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.