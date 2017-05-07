Main Menu

Sunday, May 7, 2017

France: Demoralized electorate chooses Macron or Le Pen

Polls have opened in France. The choice between spending the next five years under former Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron or the anti-EU and anti-immigrant far-right candidate Marine Le Pen has left many voters unenthused and others downright disgusted. Pollster Odoxa expects France's second-lowest turnout ever, with just 75 percent of 47.

deutschewelle-sw 8:43:00 AM CEST

Le Pen's father says her stance on euro undermined her

jpost 9:32:00 PM CEST

Pollsters estimate lower turnout for French presidential runoff compared with 2012

sinacom 10:22:00 PM CEST

Macron sweeps to French presidency

afp-english 10:34:00 PM CEST

French polling agencies project 65 percent of votes for a presidential candidate went to Macron; 35 percent to Le Pen

ABCnews 8:09:00 PM CEST

Thousands hail Macron at Paris victory rally

channelnewsasia 11:36:00 PM CEST

cyprusweekly 5:00:00 AM CEST

Photos: French voters hit the polls

usaToday 9:57:00 PM CEST

Emmanuel Macron: A 39-year-old political prodigy

channelnewsasia 9:57:00 PM CEST

France Moves to Keep Email Hack From Impacting Election

newsweek 5:16:00 AM CEST

Washington Post: With Europe on the line, polarized French voters choose between Macron and Le Pen

kyivpost 5:39:00 PM CEST

French election: Macron 'defeats Le Pen to become president'

myjoyonline 9:18:00 PM CEST

Macron clinches French presidency in landslide over far-right Le Pen

MaltaToday 9:10:00 PM CEST

French election 2017: voters make historic choice between Macron and Le Pen – live

guardian 5:44:00 PM CEST

Emmanuel Macron: France faces 'immense task'

skynews 11:21:00 PM CEST

France votes today to elect new President

rediff 8:25:00 AM CEST

Initial projections show centrist Macron victorious in French presidential election

deutschewelle-sw 8:42:00 PM CEST

Macron wins French presidency by large margin, pollsters project

CBSnews 8:58:00 PM CEST

The Latest: Greek leader: Macron win fresh breath for France

washtimes 11:24:00 PM CEST

Macron favourite as France votes for new president

timesofindia 6:59:00 PM CEST

Early turnout low as France votes for new president

timesofoman 2:19:00 PM CEST

Emmanuel Macron elected president of France

asiatimes 9:41:00 PM CEST

Polls Open in Bitter, Key French Election

voanews 8:08:00 AM CEST

Voting under way in French presidential election run-off Voters across France are casting ballots in a presidential election run-off that could...

belfasttelegraph 1:33:00 PM CEST

The Latest: Feminist protest, blank ballots in French vote

ABCnews 10:00:00 AM CEST

Emmanuel Macron blunder sees live feed cut to new French president having make-up applied as world waited for inaugural speech

themirror 10:38:00 PM CEST

Hackers emit 9GB of stolen Macron 'emails' two days before French presidential election Hmm, who could possibly do such a thing? 92 Comments 06 May 00:02

register 5:48:00 AM CEST

France (27)

China (11)

United States (5)

Paris(FR)

Amiens(FR)

Hangzhou(CN)

Tianshan(CN)

Chengdu(CN)

Nanjing(CN)

Xinjiang(CN)

Peking(CN)

Berlin(US)

Emmanuel Macron (35)

Marine Le Pen (33)

François Hollande (9)

Donald Trump (8)

François Fillon (4)

Jean-Marie Le Pen (4)

Jean-Luc Mélenchon (3)

Angela Merkel (3)

Jeanne d'Arc (2)

Jean-Claude Juncker (2)

Benoît Hamon (2)

Vladimir Putin (2)

Florian Filippot (2)

Charles Michel (1)

Bernard Cazeneuve (1)

Steffen Seibert (1)

Manuel Valls (1)

Marion Maréchal-Le Pen (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Napoleon Bonaparte (1)

Peter Altmaier (1)

Bashar Assad (1)

Hillary Rodham Clinton (1)

Bert Koenders (1)

Francois Savary (2)

Hugh Schofield (2)

Read More (2)

Denise Dulliand (2)

France Trump (1)

Foreign Affairs (1)

West Indies (1)

Jason Pinter (1)

Carmen Fishwick (1)

Pollster Odoxa (1)

Abdel Oukil (1)

Anne Fulda (1)

Macron Trump (1)

Yves Robert (1)

Vitali Kremez (1)

Iain Thomson (1)

Benoit Tessier (1)

France Minutes (1)

Sandra Ledoux (1)

Jean-Philippe Sacquepey (1)

Regis Duvignau (1)

Fabien Colonna (1)

Brigitte Trogneux (1)

Sylvie Semet (1)

Ivette Millerioux (1)

Are Uncertain (1)

Bernard Cazeneuze (1)

Karine Bartier (1)

Jean-Luc Songtia (1)

France Initial (1)

Gabrielle Lebbe (1)

Francois Ruffin (1)

European Union (45)

Front National (19)

Interior Ministry (5)

Le Monde (3)

White House (2)

First World War (2)

Palais de l'Élysée (2)

Islamic State (2)

European Commission (2)

Getty Images (1)

UN Security Council (1)

Google (1)

Socialist Party (1)

Sky News (1)

United Nations (1)

NATO (1)

BNP Paribas (1)

World War (1)

Kremlin (1)

