Sunday, May 7, 2017
France: Demoralized electorate chooses Macron or Le Pen
Polls have opened in France. The choice between spending the next five years under former Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron or the anti-EU and anti-immigrant far-right candidate Marine Le Pen has left many voters unenthused and others downright disgusted. Pollster Odoxa expects France's second-lowest turnout ever, with just 75 percent of 47.
