|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, May 7, 2017
|
|
Belt and Road Initiative to contribute to poverty reduction: Swiss President
|
GENEVA - "The Belt and Road Initiative will strengthen well-being and contribute to poverty reduction in concerned regions. It will improve 'connectivity' between Europe and Asia, and help develop trade and the exchange of people," Swiss President Doris Leuthard told Xinhua in a recent interview.
chinadaily 4:56:00 AM CEST
|
|
|