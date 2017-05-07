Main Menu

Sunday, May 7, 2017

Belt and Road Initiative to contribute to poverty reduction: Swiss President

GENEVA - "The Belt and Road Initiative will strengthen well-being and contribute to poverty reduction in concerned regions. It will improve 'connectivity' between Europe and Asia, and help develop trade and the exchange of people," Swiss President Doris Leuthard told Xinhua in a recent interview.

chinadaily 4:56:00 AM CEST

The trip to China reflects Switzerland ' s support for the Belt and Road Initiative .It also highlights the very positive relations prevailing between Switzerland and China , she said .And Switzerland counts on consolidating and pursuing these good relations , the Swiss president said d.This is further reflected by the numerous high-level visits in both Switzerland and China , she added.

xinhuanet_en 5:45:00 AM CEST

