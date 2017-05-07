|English
Sunday, May 7, 2017
Afghan conflict: Families flee Taliban Kunduz assault
Image copyright Reuters Image caption Security forces are coming under pressure from Taliban in the Kunduz area. More than 2,000 families have been forced to flee their homes in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz amid heavy fighting, officials say. The evacuations came as Taliban militants seized the district of Qala-e-Zal, just west of the city.
