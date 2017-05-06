Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, May 6, 2017

Women march against Maduro as death toll rises in Venezuela protests

Venezuelan opposition activists take part in a women’s march through Caracas on May 6, 2017, to keep pressure on President Nicolas Maduro Hundreds of women marched in Venezuela’s capital on Saturday to keep pressure on President Nicolas Maduro, whose authority is being increasingly challenged by protests and deadly unrest.

yalibnan 11:47:00 PM CEST

Death count marches upward to 38 amid Venezuela unrest

financialexpress 5:43:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Venezuela (18)

Flag
United States (7)

Help about this topicPlaces

Caracas(VE)

Valencia(VE)

Help about this topicRelated People

Nicolas Maduro (3)

María Corina Machado (1)

Hugo Chavez (1)

Henrique Capriles (1)

Lilian Tintori (1)

Leopoldo López (1)

Nikki Haley (1)

Joshua Holt (2)

Rosario de Perija (1)

United States (1)

Hecder Lugo (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts

UNbodies

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.