Saturday, May 6, 2017
Women march against Maduro as death toll rises in Venezuela protests
Venezuelan opposition activists take part in a women’s march through Caracas on May 6, 2017, to keep pressure on President Nicolas Maduro Hundreds of women marched in Venezuela’s capital on Saturday to keep pressure on President Nicolas Maduro, whose authority is being increasingly challenged by protests and deadly unrest.
yalibnan 11:47:00 PM CEST
