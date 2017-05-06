|English
Saturday, May 6, 2017
Over 200 students hospitalized after gas leak near school in Delhi
NEW DELHI, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 200 students of a state-run school were hospitalized after they fell ill following a gas leak from a nearby container depot in the Indian capital Saturday, a senior police official said. The gas leak took place in Tughlakabad container depot near Rani Jhansi....
xinhuanet_en 10:03:00 AM CEST
