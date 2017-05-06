Main Menu

Saturday, May 6, 2017

Over 200 students hospitalized after gas leak near school in Delhi

NEW DELHI, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 200 students of a state-run school were hospitalized after they fell ill following a gas leak from a nearby container depot in the Indian capital Saturday, a senior police official said. The gas leak took place in Tughlakabad container depot near Rani Jhansi....

xinhuanet_en 10:03:00 AM CEST

Fuel tanker gas leak in Indian capital puts 30 school pupils in hospital

abs-cbnnews 9:49:00 AM CEST

Delhi gas leak: Manish Sisodia visits hospital with Arvind Kejriwal, says students stable now

financialexpress 1:48:00 PM CEST

Action to be taken against those responsible for gas leakage: Kejriwal

timesofindia 5:31:00 PM CEST

Flag
India (8)

Bhopal(IN)

Manish Sisodia (5)

Arvind Kejriwal (1)

Rani Jhansi School (3)

Senior Secondary School (2)

New Delhi (1)

India Institute (1)

National Disaster Response Force (1)

Romil Baniya (1)

Rubi Singh (1)

Union Carbide (1)

Fire Service (1)

Delhi Police (1)

ManMadeDisasters

