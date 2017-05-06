Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
Saturday, May 6, 2017
82 Chibok girls kidnapped by Boko Haram are released - Nigerian officials
jpost 11:06:00 PM CEST
Nine Chadian soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack on camp: army
theglobeandmail 3:36:00 PM CEST
Countries
Nigeria (3)
Chad (3)
Places
Related People
Edward McAllister (1)
Azem Bermandoua (1)
Other Names
Boko Haram (4)
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.