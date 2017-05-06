|English
Daily News Analysis
Saturday, May 6, 2017
11:14 Canada Canada: flooding in Quebec forces hundreds to evacuate
In Canada, flooding caused by torrential rain has forced hundreds of families to evacuate. In Quebec, one of the hardest hit regions, some 700 homes had to be evacuated. The downpours are expected to continue throughout the weekend as a massive weather system of persistent heavy rain steadily drenches the east and centre of the country.
euronews-en 12:32:00 PM CEST
