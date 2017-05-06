Main Menu

Saturday, May 6, 2017

11:14 Canada Canada: flooding in Quebec forces hundreds to evacuate

In Canada, flooding caused by torrential rain has forced hundreds of families to evacuate. In Quebec, one of the hardest hit regions, some 700 homes had to be evacuated. The downpours are expected to continue throughout the weekend as a massive weather system of persistent heavy rain steadily drenches the east and centre of the country.

Flood watch: More rain, thunderstorms in and around Montreal

