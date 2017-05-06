Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, May 6, 2017

Emmanuel Macron announces 'Russian' hack into his e-mails

Emmanuel Macron announced Russian hackers launched a 'massive and coordinated' bid to destabilise his campaign just moments before a ban on media reports liable to affect the presidential race. Nine gigabytes of data were posted by a user called EMLEAKS to Pastebin, a document-sharing site that allows anonymous posting.

dailymail 1:25:00 PM CEST

France's vote ripples across Europe, markets, diplomacy

ynetnews 3:12:00 PM CEST

France prepares for run-off vote

euronews-en 7:18:00 PM CEST

Media warned after Macron emails hacked

skynews 11:52:00 AM CEST

As French Elections Nears, So Does a Step Into the Unknown

nytimes 6:50:00 PM CEST

Macron's French presidential campaign emails leaked online

timesofoman 11:00:00 AM CEST

Macron campaign says some leaked documents are fake

jpost 2:01:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (15)

Flag
France (11)

Flag
Russian Federation (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Moscow(US)

Paris(FR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Marine Le Pen (9)

Emmanuel Macron (7)

Dominique Bussereau (1)

Hillary Rodham Clinton (1)

François Hollande (1)

François Fillon (1)

Jean-Luc Mélenchon (1)

Vladimir Putin (1)

Beyond France (1)

Credit Denis Charlet (1)

Hong Kong (1)

Ben Nimmo (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

European Union (4)

Socialist Party (2)

Agence France-Presse (1)

Getty Images (1)

UN Security Council (1)

Front National (1)

Interior Ministry (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.