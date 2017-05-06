|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, May 6, 2017
|
|
Emmanuel Macron announces 'Russian' hack into his e-mails
|
Emmanuel Macron announced Russian hackers launched a 'massive and coordinated' bid to destabilise his campaign just moments before a ban on media reports liable to affect the presidential race. Nine gigabytes of data were posted by a user called EMLEAKS to Pastebin, a document-sharing site that allows anonymous posting.
dailymail 1:25:00 PM CEST
|
|
|