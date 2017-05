Anil Kumble could be in big trouble over ICC Champions Trophy. This is why While India’s participation in the ICC Champions Trophy still hinges a lot on Sunday’s potentially heated Special General Meeting in New Delhi, a fresh front seems to have been unwittingly opened in the name of those who feel the defending champions should not boycott the premier event. HindustanTimes 5:53:00 AM CEST CT pull out not in SGM agenda, 23 sign in favour of ICC letter rediff 8:41:00 AM CEST