Daily News Analysis
Saturday, May 6, 2017
Delhi wins toss; elects to field
Preview. Two big wins in as many games, on the back of its often underestimated young batting line-up, has given Delhi Daredevils hopes of propelling itself into the top-half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) table this season. There is still a long way to go for that to happen, but DD, for once, seems to have its fortunes in its own hands.
Hindu 4:45:00 PM CEST
