Friday, May 5, 2017
U.N. Rights Expert, on Visit to Philippines, Denounces ‘War on Drugs’ Approach
MANILA — Implicitly rebuking the leader of the Philippines on a visit to his country, the United Nations ’ top expert on extrajudicial killings said on Friday that governments around the world had rejected the “war on drugs” approach being championed by President Rodrigo Duterte. Speaking at a private policy forum in Manila, Agnès S.
nytimes 2:26:00 PM CEST
