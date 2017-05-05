Main Menu

Friday, May 5, 2017

Republican plan to replace Obamacare: what&#39;s new in it?

Washington (AFP) - The House of Representatives votes Thursday on revived legislation endorsed by US President Donald Trump that replaces his predecessor's health care reforms. An earlier version of the Republican plan to repeal Obamacare collapsed in March, torpedoed by opposition from both moderates and conservatives in the president's party.

news-yahoo 1:04:00 AM CEST

U.S. House passes bill to repeal Obamacare

peopledaily 4:38:00 AM CEST

US House passes Obamacare repeal in win for Trump

abs-cbnnews 12:03:00 AM CEST

Americans with severe illness anxious over GOP health plan

ABCnews 4:13:00 PM CEST

