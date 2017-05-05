|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, May 5, 2017
|
|
Cliff Richard and BBC to pause court battle over police raid coverage
|
. Lawyers tell high court judge they will take one-month break in bid to reach settlement, with singer seeking ‘substantial damages’ Sir Cliff Richard is suing the BBC for damages over its coverage of a raid on his home. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA. Cliff Richard and BBC to pause court battle over police raid coverage.
guardian 5:20:00 PM CEST
|
|
|