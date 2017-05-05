|English
Friday, May 5, 2017
Heavy rain could prompt Toronto to close Don Valley Parkway for afternoon commute
The City of Toronto may close the Don Valley Parkway on Friday afternoon, depending on the level of rainfall and if there's flooding. (Trevor Dunn/CBC) The City of Toronto is warning motorists that heavy rainfall could force the closure Friday afternoon of the Don Valley Parkway, a critical artery into downtown Toronto.
CBC 2:36:00 PM CEST
