Friday, May 5, 2017

The Latest: Somali official says 6 dead in US military raid

(all times local): 7:05 p.m. A Somali intelligence official says U.S. forces killed at least six people during a raid on a building housing the al-Shabab extremist group's Andalus radio station Thursday night outside the capital, Mogadishu. The official says the dead in the attack on a farm near Dare Salaam village included al-Shabab journalists.

ABCnews 6:15:00 PM CEST

US Special-Forces Member Killed in Clash With Somali Militants

voanews 11:55:00 PM CEST

2:42 US Soldier Killed in Operation Against Somali Guerrilla

plenglish 9:14:00 PM CEST

