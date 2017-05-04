|English
Thursday, May 4, 2017
FBI, NSA directors in closed session with House intel panel
WASHINGTON (AP) - The directors of the FBI and National Security Agency have met for more than two hours behind closed doors with members of a House committee investigating Russian meddling in the presidential election. James Comey and Mike Rogers answered questions Thursday afternoon in a classified session of the House intelligence committee.
washtimes 10:47:00 PM CEST
