Thursday, May 4, 2017

Fugitive Red Bull heir Vorayuth left Thailand for Singapore on April 25, police say

BANGKOK - Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya, the fugitive heir to the Red Bull fortune who is being sought for the hearing of his hit-and-run case in 2012, left Thailand for Singapore three days before an arrest warrant was issued for him. Vorayuth, 31, entered Thailand on April 23 and departed on April 25....

straitstimesSG 1:45:00 AM CEST

Thai rights lawyer faces up to 150 years in prison for royal insult

channelnewsasia 6:04:00 AM CEST

