Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, May 4, 2017

PM Theresa May says EU seeking to affect result of British election

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Theresa May accused European politicians and officials on Wednesday (May 3) of seeking to affect the outcome of the June 8 national election by issuing threats over Brexit. May, whose Conservative Party has a double-digit lead over the main opposition Labour....

straitstimesSG 6:14:00 AM CEST

Theresa May: Speech outside Downing Street 3rd May

conservatives 8:08:00 PM CEST

EU parliament head rejects British PM's vote-meddling claim

expatica 2:12:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United Kingdom (41)

Flag
Belgium (11)

Flag
Germany (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

London(GB)

Brussels(BE)

Help about this topicRelated People

Theresa May (3)

Jeremy Corbyn (3)

Jean-Claude Juncker (2)

Antonio Tajani (1)

David Davis (1)

Philip Hammond (1)

George Osborne (1)

Michel Barnier (1)

Chuka Umunna (1)

United Kingdom (2)

Margaritis Schinas (1)

Rupert Harrison (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

European Union (12)

European Commission (6)

European Parliament (3)

Labour Party (2)

European Council (1)

Downing Street (1)

Buckingham Palace (1)

National Health Service (1)

Conservative Party (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Jean-ClaudeJuncker

ECnews

UKReferendum

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.