Thursday, May 4, 2017
WhatsApp messaging service has gone down
WhatsApp messaging service has broken down tonight. It appears the service went offline at around 9pm (GMT) with thousands now unable to access the popular messaging service, according to the Daily Express and Independent. Down detector is showing thousands of outages across the UK and other parts of the world including Brazil and the US.
GulfDailyNews 12:07:00 AM CEST
