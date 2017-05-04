|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, May 4, 2017
|
|
'You lie all the time': Le Pen, Macron clash in high-stakes French election debate
|
In a heated, high-pressure prime time TV debate, French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron warned of "civil war" if his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen is elected, saying Wednesday that her hard-line plans to combat Islamic radicals would play into their hands. She painted him as subservient to Islamic extremism, saying: "They control you.
CBC 2:50:00 AM CEST
|
|
|