Thursday, May 4, 2017

Asia stocks slip on Fed's latest; Europe shares open higher

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 4, 2017. Most Asian stock markets slipped Thursday after a lackluster day on Wall Street as the Fed used its latest assessment of the U.S. economy to signal that more interest rate increases are on the way.

ABCnews 11:51:00 AM CEST

Asian stocks retreat, dollar holds gains on hawkish Fed statement

reuters 3:40:00 AM CEST

