|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, May 4, 2017
|
|
Asia stocks slip on Fed's latest; Europe shares open higher
|
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 4, 2017. Most Asian stock markets slipped Thursday after a lackluster day on Wall Street as the Fed used its latest assessment of the U.S. economy to signal that more interest rate increases are on the way.
ABCnews 11:51:00 AM CEST
|
|
|