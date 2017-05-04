|English
Thursday, May 4, 2017
Raul Castro's daughter: His successor may surprise Cubans
Cuba's President Raul Castro uses binoculars to watch the May Day march at Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, Monday, May 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan) One of the highest-profile members of Cuba's ruling family said Wednesday that the country could be surprised by the person who succeeds her father as president.
ABCnews 11:51:00 AM CEST
