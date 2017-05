Britain's 4G service is one of the worst in the world - and it's even worse than Kazakhstan and Peru for coverage The survey by OpenSignal says smartphone users struggle for signal 35 per cent of the time (Photo: REUTERS) South Korea with 95% coverage tops the table — compiled by smartphone analysts OpenSignal — followed by Japan (92%) and Lithuania (84.7%). The UK (65%) is 54th behind Estonia (75%),Kazakhstan (75%), Latvia (73%) and Peru (67%). themirror 7:46:00 AM CEST 4G mobile coverage in UK lags far behind Estonia and Peru TheScotsman 10:30:00 AM CEST