Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Chinese, Philippine presidents discuss ties, regional cooperation over phone

BEIJING, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, held a telephone conversation Wednesday to discuss bilateral ties and regional cooperation. Xi said he met Duterte twice last year and reached important agreements with him, which led to the comprehensive rapprochement in bilateral ties.

sinacom 5:43:00 PM CEST

China to improve SOEs management structure

peopledaily 3:18:00 PM CEST

Indonesia, China boost anti-drug ties

JakartaPost 10:22:00 PM CEST

Kings and dragons drive Apple in China, even as iPhone sales stall

economictimes 7:19:00 PM CEST

Made-in-China passenger jet set to take wing

tribune 9:16:00 AM CEST

Chinese passenger jet prepares for maiden flight

financialexpress 10:07:00 AM CEST

