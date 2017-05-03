|English
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Chinese, Philippine presidents discuss ties, regional cooperation over phone
BEIJING, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, held a telephone conversation Wednesday to discuss bilateral ties and regional cooperation. Xi said he met Duterte twice last year and reached important agreements with him, which led to the comprehensive rapprochement in bilateral ties.
sinacom 5:43:00 PM CEST
