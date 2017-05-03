Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

No federal charges for Louisiana officers in shooting of black man: officials

BATON ROUGE, La. Two white officers will not face federal charges in the fatal shooting of a Louisiana black man, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson said at a news conference that investigators concluded there was "insufficient evidence" to charge the officers in the....

reuters 9:06:00 PM CEST

Officers Won’t Be Charged in Black Man’s Death in Louisiana

nytimes 12:49:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (17)

Help about this topicPlaces

Baton Rouge(US)

New York City(US)

Louisiana(US)

Baltimore(US)

Cleveland(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Jeff Sessions (1)

Mike Brown (1)

Scott Malone (1)

Loretta Lynch (1)

Alton Sterling (3)

Jonathan Oatis (1)

Howie Lake (1)

Michael T. Slager (1)

Walter L. Scott (1)

Blane Salamoni (1)

William Widmer (1)

Gina Cherelus (1)

Corey Amundson (1)

Tamir Rice (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Justice Department (3)

New York Times (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.