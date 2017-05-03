|English
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
No federal charges for Louisiana officers in shooting of black man: officials
BATON ROUGE, La. Two white officers will not face federal charges in the fatal shooting of a Louisiana black man, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson said at a news conference that investigators concluded there was "insufficient evidence" to charge the officers in the....
reuters 9:06:00 PM CEST
