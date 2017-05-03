|English
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
BSF soldier Prem Sagar cremated at native village in Uttar Pradesh
Prem Sagar, the BSF Head Constable who was beheaded by Pakistan Army regulars was cremated at his native village here, after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to the family members of the slain soldier. The slain BSF jawan’s body was consigned to flames this morning at his native village Tikampaar.
financialexpress
