Wednesday, May 3, 2017

BSF soldier Prem Sagar cremated at native village in Uttar Pradesh

Prem Sagar, the BSF Head Constable who was beheaded by Pakistan Army regulars was cremated at his native village here, after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to the family members of the slain soldier. The slain BSF jawan’s body was consigned to flames this morning at his native village Tikampaar.

financialexpress 4:38:00 PM CEST

BSF trooper cremated in UP after CM Yogi Adityanath pacifies family

economictimes 11:33:00 AM CEST

