More austerity as Greece cuts deal with lenders Promising to cut pensions and give taxpayers fewer breaks,Greece has paved the way for the disbursement of further rescue funds from international lenders and possibly opened the door to reworking its massive debt. Officials from both sides reached agreement early on Tuesday on a package of....