Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Syria war: Putin says 'safe zones' have international support
Image copyright AFP Image caption The Russia-backed plan calls for a ceasefire. Russia, the US, Turkey, Iran and Syria are close to agreeing the establishment of safe zones in Syria aimed at ensuring the viability of a ceasefire, Vladimir Putin says. The Russian president said they would amount to no-fly zones.
bbc 6:10:00 PM CEST
