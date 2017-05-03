Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Syria war: Putin says 'safe zones' have international support

Image copyright AFP Image caption The Russia-backed plan calls for a ceasefire. Russia, the US, Turkey, Iran and Syria are close to agreeing the establishment of safe zones in Syria aimed at ensuring the viability of a ceasefire, Vladimir Putin says. The Russian president said they would amount to no-fly zones.

bbc 6:10:00 PM CEST

Bomb blast kills four in rebel-held northern Syria town

jpost 9:30:00 AM CEST

Syrian city hit by car bombing, 7 killed

iran-daily 12:06:00 PM CEST

Trump, Putin chat over phone, signal bid to cooperate to end war in Syria

japantimes 1:25:00 AM CEST

Russia, Turkey agree Syria safe zones must boost truce:...

thepeninsulaqatar 6:40:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (10)

Flag
Russian Federation (5)

Flag
Kazakhstan (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

Moscow(US)

Lebanon(US)

Astana(KZ)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (3)

Vladimir Putin (3)

Hillary Rodham Clinton (2)

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (2)

Angela Merkel (1)

Bashar Assad (1)

Nikki Haley (1)

Staffan de Mistura (1)

Rex Tillerson (1)

Syria al-Watan (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

White House (4)

Kremlin (3)

United Nations (2)

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (1)

FBI (1)

State Department (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.