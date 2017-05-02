|English
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
China envoy pick pledges to confront Beijing on tough issues
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Midwestern governor President Donald Trump picked to be his ambassador to China pledged on Tuesday to confront Beijing on a range of contentious issues, including human rights and trade, and assured lawmakers he’ll push the Chinese to act more aggressively to defuse North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.
washtimes 7:38:00 PM CEST
