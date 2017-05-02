Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

China envoy pick pledges to confront Beijing on tough issues

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Midwestern governor President Donald Trump picked to be his ambassador to China pledged on Tuesday to confront Beijing on a range of contentious issues, including human rights and trade, and assured lawmakers he’ll push the Chinese to act more aggressively to defuse North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

washtimes 7:38:00 PM CEST

Filipino president talks of possible joint drills with China

globalsecurity 6:25:00 AM CEST

Asean hopes up on ground signals

straitstimesSG 1:54:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
China (24)

Flag
Philippines (12)

Flag
United States (8)

Flag
Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Peking(CN)

Manila(PH)

Davao(PH)

Mindanao(PH)

Washington(US)

NKorea(KP)

South China Sea

Help about this topicRelated People

Xi Jinping (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Robert Menendez (1)

Lee Hsien Loong (1)

North Korea (8)

Reach Richard Lardner (1)

Rodrigo Duterte (1)

Terry Branstad (1)

Mon May (1)

Sasa Port (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (9)

Trans-Pacific Partnership (1)

Senate Foreign Relations Committee (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.