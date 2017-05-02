|English
|
|
|
|
|
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
|
|
Israelis flock to beaches, parks to celebrate Independence Day
|
JERUSALEM, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Israel was celebrating its Day of Independence on Tuesday, marking the 69th year of the country's establishment. On Tuesday morning, official celebrations started in Israeli President Reuven Rivlin's chambers, with the delivery of citations for distinguished service of soldiers.
sinacom 12:51:00 PM CEST
|
|
|