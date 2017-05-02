|English
Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
North Korea says U.S. bomber flights push peninsula to brink of nuclear war
By Ju-min Park and Ben Blanchard. SEOUL/BEIJING (Reuters) - North Korea accused the United States on Tuesday of pushing the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war after a pair of strategic U.S. bombers flew training drills with the South Korean and Japanese air forces in another show of strength.
news-yahoo 9:46:00 PM CEST
