Somalia, hit by drought and on the verge of famine, will count 1.4 million acutely malnourished children by the end of the year, up 50 percent from late 2016, the UN said Tuesday. The United Nations children's agency warned that 275,000 of those children were expected to be so severely malnourished that they could easily die. naharnet-en 2:01:00 PM CEST