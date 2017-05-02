Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

1.4 Million Children Acutely Malnourished in Somalia this Year

Somalia, hit by drought and on the verge of famine, will count 1.4 million acutely malnourished children by the end of the year, up 50 percent from late 2016, the UN said Tuesday. The United Nations children's agency warned that 275,000 of those children were expected to be so severely malnourished that they could easily die.

naharnet-en 2:01:00 PM CEST

Number of Somalia's malnourished children rising, UN says

theglobeandmail 1:13:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Somalia (9)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Marixie Mercado (2)

Jens Laerke (1)

Steven Lauwerier (1)

South Sudan (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

UNICEF (3)

United Nations (3)

World Health Organization (1)

World Food Program (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

UNbodies

CommunicableDiseases

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.