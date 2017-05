German far right asks monitor to ensure it gets fair election BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s main far-right party has asked an election monitor to ensure it gets fair treatment in September’s federal election, saying that civil society groups had tried to sabotage its campaigns in the past. In a letter to the Organisation for Security and Cooperation ( OSCE ),.... euronews-en 5:53:00 PM CEST What Makes Good Neighbors? In One German City, It Might Not Be the Fences. nytimes 10:40:00 PM CEST